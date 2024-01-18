Fulton County K-9 undergoes emergency surgery, deputies say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County K-9 recently underwent emergency surgery, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
The K-9, Ian is now on the road to recovery, according to deputies.
Deputies did not specify why the K-9 required emergency surgery.
“Our K9s are an integral part of the FCSO family, and K9 Ian holds a special place in our hearts. Your strength and resilience inspire us all,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post.
Deputies also gave their thoughts to Sgt. Slay, whos is Ian’s handler
