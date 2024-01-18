APD Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Atlanta that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was shot at James P. Brawley Ave. NW at 8:45 p.m. and died.

Details on the shooting are limited. Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department has not yet provided any information about the victim.

The Homicide Unit is currently responding to the scene to learn more about the incident, according to APD.

