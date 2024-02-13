Fulton County gets almost $3 million from HUD to address homelessness

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will give the Fulton County Government more than $2.8 million to assist with caring for homeless populations in the county.

According to a release from Fulton County officials, the $2.81 million will be used for renewing and expanding projects in their Continuum of Care program.

The program is aimed at reducing unsheltered homelessness throughout Fulton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are appreciative of HUD’s approval to fund all renewal housing program applicants as well as approving funding to expand three of the programs. These programs and HUD’s funding are critical to our efforts to reduce unsheltered homelessness throughout the Fulton County Continuum of Care,” Stanley Wilson, Director of the Fulton County Department of Community Development, said in the announcement.

County officials said the funding would be put toward specific location projects in addition to programs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The awarded funds are earmarked for a variety of projects, both existing and new, with the aim of enhancing the FC CoC’s capacity to support individuals experiencing homelessness. The allocations include funding for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the Fulton Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), and significant investments in coordinated intake and assessment systems, as well as housing and support services provided by entities like CaringWorks and Mary Hall,” Fulton County officials said. “These projects range from expansion of the Fulton Rise and MOVE programs to initiatives focusing on planning, domestic violence support, and safe housing solutions.”

According to Fulton County, the following projects were given funds from the award:

Awardee Amount Georgia Department of Community Affairs: Fulton Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) $72,659 Fulton County Board of Commissioners: Coordinated Intake and Assessment System $385,751 CaringWorks Fulton Rise $381,223 CaringWorks Fulton Rise Expansion – FY23 $123,417 CaringWorks MOVE $497,686 Fulton County Board of Commissioners: Planning $122,889 Mary Hall, Higher Ground- Phase III $374,163 Mary Hall, Mary’s Heart $247,517 Partnership for Domestic Violence $160,440 Partnership for Domestic Violence Expansion – FY23 $187,790 Safe House $120,166 CaringWorks Move Expansion – FY23 $140,892

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tree snapped power pole in DeKalb County, crews work to restore power

©2023 Cox Media Group