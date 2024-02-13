Fulton County gets almost $3 million from HUD to address homelessness

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will give the Fulton County Government more than $2.8 million to assist with caring for homeless populations in the county.
According to a release from Fulton County officials, the $2.81 million will be used for renewing and expanding projects in their Continuum of Care program.
The program is aimed at reducing unsheltered homelessness throughout Fulton County.
“We are appreciative of HUD’s approval to fund all renewal housing program applicants as well as approving funding to expand three of the programs. These programs and HUD’s funding are critical to our efforts to reduce unsheltered homelessness throughout the Fulton County Continuum of Care,” Stanley Wilson, Director of the Fulton County Department of Community Development, said in the announcement.
County officials said the funding would be put toward specific location projects in addition to programs.
“The awarded funds are earmarked for a variety of projects, both existing and new, with the aim of enhancing the FC CoC’s capacity to support individuals experiencing homelessness. The allocations include funding for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the Fulton Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), and significant investments in coordinated intake and assessment systems, as well as housing and support services provided by entities like CaringWorks and Mary Hall,” Fulton County officials said. “These projects range from expansion of the Fulton Rise and MOVE programs to initiatives focusing on planning, domestic violence support, and safe housing solutions.”
According to Fulton County, the following projects were given funds from the award:
|Awardee
|Amount
|Georgia Department of Community Affairs: Fulton Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)
|$72,659
|Fulton County Board of Commissioners: Coordinated Intake and Assessment System
|$385,751
|CaringWorks Fulton Rise
|$381,223
|CaringWorks Fulton Rise Expansion – FY23
|$123,417
|CaringWorks MOVE
|$497,686
|Fulton County Board of Commissioners: Planning
|$122,889
|Mary Hall, Higher Ground- Phase III
|$374,163
|Mary Hall, Mary’s Heart
|$247,517
|Partnership for Domestic Violence
|$160,440
|Partnership for Domestic Violence Expansion – FY23
|$187,790
|Safe House
|$120,166
|CaringWorks Move Expansion – FY23
|$140,892
