Fulton County commissioners extend reparations taskforce for 24 months

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved two resolutions at the Wednesday meeting, extending the county’s Reparation Task Force by two years.

This means the 13-member task force panel will have two more years to complete its investigation into the impact of slavery, Jim Crow laws and racial discrimination on Black residents in Fulton County.

Extension resolutions were introduced by both Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr.

In addition to the resolutions presented at the Wednesday commissioners’ meeting, the task force gave a reparations presentation detailing some of their findings.

The presentation, called the “Harm Report,” included details on slave profiteering, chain gangs and convict labor, property tax impacts, racial terror, segregation of county services and social, political and economic domination in the county during the post-Civil War era.

A more extensive accompanying report was shared with the commission as well.

According to the presentation, from 1865 at the end of the Civil War to 1966 as the Civil Rights movement was in full swing, the bulk of convictions in Fulton County were of Black Americans.

The presentation also looked at more modern factors, such as healthcare equity in 2024.

The data presented by the task force showed differences in the number of emergency room visits, infant deaths and drug overdose deaths between white and Black residents, with all of those categories showing more frequent occurrences for Black residents in Fulton County.

