Fulton Co. DA announces conviction, sentencing in violent home invasion case

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a man accused of committing a violent home invasion and assault would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In 2019, Antonius Alexander and two other gunmen ambushed Willie Stinson outside of his Croft Place home in Atlanta.

At the house, Stinson recognized one of the attacks as Alexander, his neighbor, and he was assaulted at gun point.

During the incident, Alexander made statements saying he was attacking Stinson over past grievances, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Outside, Stinson’s friend Randy Munday was held at gunpoint in a van and shot twice in the legs by one of the three men.

Stinson survived the attack but suffered life-threatening injuries that required extensive medical treatment.

Once he was able to speak, he identified Alexander as one of the gunmen to the police.

The conviction comes after a jury found Alexander guilty of six charges, including Home Invasion 1st Degree, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault, for an attack that occurred on November 30, 2019.

“Home invasions are terrifying crimes that shatter people’s sense of safety in their own home,” Willis said in a statement. “I am grateful Mr. Stinson survived this brutal attack and hope he continues to heal from the devastating injuries he suffered.”

Willis said Alexander was convicted on all counts related to the violent home invasion in Atlanta, receiving a life sentence plus five years.

The other two assailants involved in the attack have not been apprehended, according to the DA’s office.

