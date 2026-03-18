Fugitive wanted in Miami murder plot arrested in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A fugitive wanted in connection with a homicide conspiracy case out of Miami has been arrested in Sandy Springs, police say.

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On Wednesday, Sandy Springs police, along with a K-9 unit, helped track down and apprehend Carmen Lo, who was wanted by detectives in Miami.

Police say Lo was taken into custody near High Point Road. Details about how long Lo had been in the area or what led officers to that location have not been released.

Authorities in Miami were seeking Lo on a charge of conspiracy to commit homicide. It’s unclear if or when Lo will be extradited back to Florida.

Sandy Springs police say the arrest highlights coordination between agencies working across state lines to locate wanted suspects.

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