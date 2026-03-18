Student charged after threat to bring pipe bombs to North Georgia school

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A student at a junior high school is facing charges after making a threat to bring pipe bombs to the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Deputies said on Wednesday, a boy at Pickens Junior High made a threat to bring pipe bombs to the school and blow it up.

The statement was overheard by other students, who immediately reported it to a teacher.

School administrators and campus law enforcement responded, taking the student into custody and conducting a thorough search of the campus. Officials confirmed that no weapons or explosives were found.

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The student has been charged with terroristic threats and was taken to a youth detention center.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reassured the community that the school remains safe. Officials also urged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats.

“Statements like this are not jokes and will be treated as real threats,” the sheriff’s office said, emphasizing that such actions can result in arrest and detention.

Authorities commended the students who reported the threat and the staff for their immediate response.

“This is exactly how we keep our schools safe. See something, say something,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said they remain committed to ensuring the safety of students, staff and the community.

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