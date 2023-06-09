Former Pres. Trump’s indictment and what it may mean for Fulton Co. special grand jury investigation

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday evening that he had been indicted in a federal probe into possible mishandling of classified documents.

This marks the second indictment for the former president.

The federal investigation is separate from a special purpose grand jury investigation in Fulton County into possible election interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In Fulton County, the grand jurors investigated everything from the now-infamous phone call from former President Donald Trump to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to the false allegations of voter fraud made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a state Senate subcommittee, to the meeting of false electors inside the state capitol.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched the investigation in 2021, but convened a special grand jury with the ability to subpoena reluctant witnesses like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Giuliani and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Willis says she will make her charging decisions by the end of August.

The former president’s attorneys recently filed a motion to have Willis and her office removed from the case and have all the evidence uncovered by the special grand jury thrown out.

Former Pres. Trump himself attacked Willis and her investigation.

“They’ve got a local racist Democratic district attorney in Atlanta who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, Willis dismissed the attack.

“The comment does not concern me at all. It’s ridiculous in nature, but I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and say what he likes,” she said.

Her office released a statement on Thursday night that said this indictment will have no impact on their investigation.

Former President Trump is scheduled to appear at the Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus on Saturday. It is unclear if he will address the indictment.

