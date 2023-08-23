Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender on election interference charges Wednesday

Key players in Trump investigation Rudy Giuliani, Attorney for Trump Giuliani testified before a Georgia State Senate subcommittee in December 2020 where he made several claims of voter fraud. During the hearing Giuliani testified and showed video from State Farm Arena claiming what they said was massive voter fraud in Fulton County. Giuliani called it, “the smoking gun” showing Democrats stole the election. Giuliani also made claims of thousands of convicted felons, dead people and people out of state voting in Georgia. The video and all of the claims were quickly investigated and debunked by federal and state investigators.