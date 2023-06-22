Workers threatened, harassed over ‘suitcases of votes’ in 2020 election cleared of any wrongdoing

ATLANTA — The Georgia elections board cleared two Fulton County elections workers of any wrongdoing only after they endured almost three years of threats and harassment.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss worked in a corner room at State Farm Arena counting votes following the 2020 presidential election.

They were volunteers. But they became targets of conspiracy theorists who insisted they committed massive voter fraud.

The state elections board now says that wasn’t true.

Moss and her mother, Freeman, testified to the Jan. 6 Commission about the threats and harassment they endured when they became the targets of false accusations of massive voter fraud surrounding video taken from inside State Farm Arena.

“She called me screaming at the top of her lungs, ‘Shaye! Shaye! Oh my God. Shaye!’ Just freaking me out,” Moss said.

Everyone from Rudy Giuliani to former President Donald Trump on his now infamous phone call to Brad Raffensperger accused the two of running illegal ballots through the voting machines.

“Even the phony ballots of Ruby Freeman, known scammer, you know the internet, you know what was trending on the internet? ‘Where’s Ruby?’ Because they thought she’d be in jail. Where’s ruby?” Trump said.

But Tuesday, after years of investigation, the Georgia state elections board cleared both Freeman and Moss of any wrongdoing and went so far as to say they needed to write them letters clearing their names.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said he knows what they went through.

“They’ve been under intense scrutiny, pressure, threats as have I during that period of time, not the extent that they were, but I was there the night in question,” Pitts said.

In an exclusive interview, Raffensperger told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he’s glad the board cleared Fulton County but is very glad they cleared Freeman and Moss.

“And so, we move on. But the damage has been done to those ladies, and that’s very regrettable,” Raffensperger.

Freeman and Moss went into hiding after all this.

Elliot stopped by their home to see if they wanted to talk. That home is now up for sale.

Elliot reached out to an associate of Freeman to see if she had a comment about this. So far, he hasn’t heard back yet.

