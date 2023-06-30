‘Fat Cat’ firework believed to be cause of Chattahoochee national park fire, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Park rangers in Fulton County discovered a brush fire on Wednesday may have been caused by illegal fireworks.
On Wednesday, Roswell fire officials said units were called to respond to a fire at Vickery Creek at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area around 7:20 p.m.
A Georgia Department of Natural Resources helicopter was called to assist in extinguishing hotspots and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.
The fire was reported to be out around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the investigation, officials determined the fire likely originated from a fountain-style “Fat Cat” firework.
Officials confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.
CRNRA officials reminded park patrons that fireworks are prohibited and that anyone found responsible for starting an illegal fire in the park can be charged with restitution to cover the cost of fighting the fire and restoring the resource.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area at 678-538-1200.
