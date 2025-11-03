Early voting wraps in DeKalb and Fulton counties with strong turnout

The early voting numbers have been tallied in DeKalb and Fulton counties, with nearly 12 percent of the more than 1.4 million registered voters casting their ballots early, according to Georgia Secretary of State voting figures.

Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 31, Fulton County saw the lion’s share of early voters with 106,594 casting early and absentee ballots. In DeKalb County, 57,609 voters cast early absentee ballots during that same period.

DeKalb

When compared to a similar election cycle in 2023, the DeKalb early voting numbers show a significant spike in early voting, with about 20,000 DeKalb voters opting to vote early for the Nov. 7 election in that year. The Public Service Commission and Atlanta mayor races likely have contributed to the advance voting numbers more than doubling compared to 2023.

At the Reid-Cofer Library in Tucker, more than 8,600 voters turned out early. Residents are charged with selecting the city’s second-ever mayor, and face-offs in Districts 1, 2, and 3 have voters engaged online about whether incumbents or newcomers will take the reins. In 2023, early voters at the library totaled 2,110

In Dunwoody, 5,757 ballots were cast at the library for a non-mayoral election with Districts 1, 2, and 3 up for grabs. All are contested except for District 1, Catherine Lautenbaucher’s seat. In 2023, 4,054 voters cast early ballots at the Dunwoody Library.

Voting in Chamblee at the North DeKalb Senior Center saw 4,293 advance ballots cast. In 2023, there was 1,323 early ballots cast at that location.

Fulton

More than 106,000 Fulton County voters went to the polls in early and absentee voting for the Nov. 4 municipal and Public Service Commission elections.

Fulton County Registration and Elections reported that 106,594 of the county’s 848,186 registered voters have cast their ballots during early voting from Oct. 14 through Oct. 31. Among those voters were 1,329 who cast absentee ballots, with 380 of those made through absentee ballot drop boxes. The voter turnout reached 12.6 percent countywide before the Nov. 4 official election day.

The two Sandy Springs advanced polling stations recorded 11,756 ballots. The city has a hotly contested mayoral race. Five of its six city council seats are being contested, with new faces guaranteed in three of the seats in January.

Atlanta saw 26,783 voters casting ballots at the six polling places open during early voting. City residents are choosing their mayor, council president, and council members. The city’s municipal court judges are expected to retain their seats with no opposition on the ballot.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

