College Park breaks ground on Roderick Gay Botanical Garden

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park celebrated the groundbreaking of the Roderick Gay Botanical Garden on Thursday.

The groundbreaking for the site on Herschel Road marks a historic moment for the community and its commitment to both nature and legacy, according to officials.

The event brought together city leaders, community partners and residents to commemorate the start of a project that honors College Park’s natural spaces and aims to create a welcoming environment for both locals and visitors.

“The Roderick Gay Botanical Garden represents the spirit of College Park as a place where history, nature, and opportunity can flourish side by side,” Councilmember Roderick Gay, whose vision inspired the garden’s creation, said in a statement.

The ceremony included reflections from city officials such as Dr. Jamelle McKenzie, Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember of Ward I, and Councilmember Joe Carn of Ward II.

City Manager Lindell Miller also highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the project possible.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts received special recognition for his role in establishing a historic 50-year land lease with the City of College Park, a partnership crucial to the project’s foundation.

Mercedes Miller, President of the Airport Atlanta District, said the garden had the potential to boost ecotourism and regional connectivity, given its proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Local residents expressed enthusiasm for the garden’s role in promoting a healthy, family-friendly environment where art and nature converge.

In an extra surprise announcement, Councilman Joe Carn revealed that a portion of the road leading to the Botanical Garden will be renamed in honor of Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts once the garden is finished.

