Building materials company announces $1.7M expansion in Roswell, bringing over 300 jobs

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell announced that CRH, the global leader in building materials solutions, will expand its presence with a new finance and accounting shared services center in Roswell.

The new facility will be located at 1120 Sanctuary Parkway.

The $1.7 million investment will bring more than 300 new jobs, paying an average of $74,000 per year to Roswell.

The center will support CRH’s Americas Materials Solutions business headquartered in Atlanta.

“Roswell provides an ideal environment for companies like CRH to flourish, and their decision to expand operations here is a testament to the strength of our community and our dedication to economic growth,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Our City is not only a prime destination for businesses but also a thriving home for families, thanks to our top-tier schools, safe neighborhoods, scenic parks, and strong sense of community. We are proud to welcome CRH to Roswell and look forward to all of the opportunities they will bring to our City.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised the announcement in a statement, saying, “CRH’s latest investment in Georgia is more proof that our state’s collaborative approach to economic development works for both prospective job creators and those already operating in our state. As we continue to foster a business-friendly environment, these investments create high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians. We look forward to CRH’s continued success in the No. 1 state for business.”

Hiring is already underway and the company anticipates it will be fully staffed by 2029.

