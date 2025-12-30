Bojangles manager accused of fatally shooting employee’s father appears in court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The fast food restaurant manager accused of shooting and killing his employee’s father was in court Tuesday, where prosecutors laid out some of the evidence they say led to his arrest.

The defense claims that the suspect feared for his life and fired in self-defense.

Dressed in a blue jail jumpsuit, his hands shackled at the waist, 23-year-old Maurice Evans walked into a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday morning.

The preliminary hearing gave prosecutors their first opportunity to lay out the evidence they say led to Evans’ arrest and murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Dominique Goodman, the father of one of Evans’ employees.

Evans of Forest Park was arrested for aggravated assault, murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Palmetto police said.

The victim’s family told Channel 2 Action News that Goodman’s daughter worked at Bojangles and got into an argument with her shift manager, so she called her dad.

Police say the employee got off around noon but waited in the parking lot for Goodman to get there.

