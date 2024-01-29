Boil water advisory issued for city of Fairburn

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A boil water advisory for the city of Fairburn is in place while crews fix a water main break.

The city of Atlanta Watershed management told Channel 2 Action News crews are actively working along Jones Road and Highway 92.

According to officials, a third-party contractor damaged a hydrant connected to a 24-inch main.

People who live in the area may experience water outages and low water pressures.

The department is advising residents to boil all water before using or using bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing their teeth.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should use extreme caution.

There is no word yet on how long the repairs will take.

