‘Biophilic’ Serenbe community in Chattahoochee Hills proposes $1.7 billion expansion

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — A 1,200 acre community in Chattahoochee Hills is pushing for expansion.

Serenbe, a self-described biophilic community which began construction in 2004, is working to expand its size with a $1.7 billion proposal.

As far as what biophilic means, regarding architecture, it refers to communities planned around connecting with other people and nature, as well as proximity to greenspaces.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The community itself says its biophilic approach includes “four keys to saving the planet: personal wellbeing, community engagement, national security, and global balance.”

According to development documents filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Serenbe’s developers want to add 1,700 new residences, new commercial properties and more.

TRENDING STORIES:

The development, if approved, would begin construction in 2029 and finish in 2035.

As proposed, Serenbe would be adding 235,000 square feet of commercial space, 180 hotel rooms, a 450 student school and 74,700 square feet of civic space.

The Serenbe community says that since it first began building and selling homes in its area, they’ve grown to be the home of 1,000 residents.

For the new development, Serenbe said in documents that it would be creating a new mixed-use project, with housing, restaurants, retail, institutional and service uses on a 1,532 acre property, which the application says is “mostly forested.”

The exact location Serenbe would be developing is at Hutcheson Ferry Road and Atlanta Newnan Road within the City of Chattahoochee Hills.

The application for development says the estimated annual local tax revenue expected from the project is $21.65 million per year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group