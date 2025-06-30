Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out, his mother accused of witness intimidation in ongoing RICO trial

ATLANTA — New developments emerged Monday in the RICO trial against Atlanta rapper John Michael Gibson, known as Ca$h Out, after prosecutors alleged he attempted to silence a witness, with the help of his mother.

Gibson’s mother, Linda Smith, who also goes by “Mama Ca$h,” is a co-defendant in the case.

She is accused of conspiring with her son to intimidate a woman who is both a co-defendant and a cooperating witness in the state’s racketeering case against the rapper.

The woman—whose identity is being protected due to the sensitive nature of the case was allegedly pressured to avoid cooperating with authorities after being arrested alongside Gibson during a 2021 prostitution sting.

On Monday, jurors were shown an interrogation video of Smith from 2021, following her being taken into custody at a Buckhead physical therapy clinic.

In the video, Smith denies any wrongdoing, telling Gwinnett County investigators she was only there looking for a friend who missed a probation appointment.

“I mean, y’all acting like I done kidnapped her,” Smith said during the questioning.

When asked directly about her interaction with the alleged victim, Smith said “I said why would she miss her probation, she knows how important that is.”

Prosecutors previously introduced a series of jailhouse phone calls where Gibson is heard instructing his mother to locate the woman.

Prosecutors say these calls show intent to interfere with the case and prevent the witness from testifying.

One excerpt from a call played in court captures Smith pushing back:

“I already told you I’m going to the doctor, I already called the number, I’m doing everything you asked me to do. Stop pissing me off.”

Still, prosecutors argue her actions were part of a coordinated plan to interfere with a key witness.

The defense maintains that nothing in the interrogation video shows Smith threatening the victim or stating she planned to harm her.

“Why would I lie? I can give you a really good reason to lie, OK… I’m waiting,” Smith is heard saying when pressed by investigators.

