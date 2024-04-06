Atlanta cut off from Fulton County animal services after deal fails to be reached

ATLANTA — Fulton County has officially cut off the city of Atlanta from animal control services.

Now, both sides are blaming the other for the problems.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live at the Fulton County Government Center on Friday for WSB Tonight, where officials say this move has been months in the making.

This was months in the making Fulton County wanted the city to more than double what it was paying, to keep up with inflation.

But now, it’s people who need help, that may pay the price.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts announcing officially that Atlanta is cut off from animal services.

“The city left us with no other options,” Pitts said on Friday.

Fulton County says they worked for months to reach an agreement after the old one expired last year. Still, the two couldn’t come to terms.

However, Atlanta says they had a tentative agreement Thursday, but that the county may have backed out after Mayor Dickens criticized the county after the 12 deaths at Fulton County Jail.

“Refusing to honor an agreement based on this statement reeks of political maneuvering,” the city of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.

On the other hand, the county told Channel 2 Action News the claims were nonsense, and although they received the letter, it didn’t contain money for past services and official approval of the agreement may have been weeks away.

For Atlanta resident Anna Hart, she’s fed up. She says animal control failed her after her son was attacked by pit bulls.

“I’m a resident of the city of Atlanta and Fulton County. They should both have my best interest,” Hart said.

Instead of pointing fingers, Hart sais she would prefer if the two worked on improving the services so they are there in times of need---

“Think about us, your residents, and your constituents. Getting something done around here is not easy. Whether it’s the city and the county. Everything is difficult,” She added.

