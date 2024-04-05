DeKalb County

Man found shot to death in parking lot of DeKalb County business, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Shooting on Wesley Chapel Road

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man was shot to death outside a DeKalb County business after a fight Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

The address of the building is listed as a car dealership.

Police said they learned the victim had been in a fight with the shooter. Police have not identified either the suspect or the victim or said if the shooter is in custody.

We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

