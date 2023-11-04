2 arrested for trafficking teen girls after 17-year-old found in Fulton County hotel

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two more people are facing human trafficking charges related to a 17-year-old girl being found in a hotel room in 2020.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Friday that Denorris Hutchinson, 35, and Natasha Bridges, 34, had been charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

During “Operation Not Forgotten” in 2020, an underage girl was rescued from a hotel in Fulton County where she was being trafficked. She had been reported missing from Kansas City, Missouri.

Since then, 13 people, including Hutchinson and Bridges, have been charged with trafficking the young woman.

“It’s been three years since the recovery of this 17-year-old victim, and we continue to identify and charge additional people who we allege were engaged in her trafficking. Nine of those defendants are already in prison,” Carr said.

Terry Florence was arrested in DeKalb County for the same case earlier this year. He also faces charges for trafficking two other people.

Ten others were arrested in Fulton County. Nine of them have since taken plea deals and are serving prison sentences.

During their investigation, authorities found a 15-year-old girl who Hutchinson is also alleged to have trafficked. They say he transported the girl for commercial sex, which he benefitted from financially.

Hutchinson is facing a total of three counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

In the summer of 2020, “Operation Not Forgotten” led to the rescue of 26 children and the safe location of 13 more.

