Fulton County approves nearly $3 million for arts organizations

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of arts and cultural organizations across Fulton County will receive funding this year after county commissioners approved nearly $3 million in grants.

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The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted July 15 to award $2.86 million through the county’s Contracts for Services Program, with an additional $142,357 expected to be distributed later.

In total, the county plans to invest $3 million in arts nonprofits during fiscal year 2026.

The funding will support 200 organizations across 14 categories, including nonprofit arts groups, cultural institutions, colleges and universities, municipalities and community-based organizations.

The program, administered by the Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture, provides both operating and project funding to organizations that offer arts and cultural programming throughout the county.

“The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is proud to invest in the organizations that enrich our communities through arts and culture,” Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement. “These investments strengthen our communities, expand access to creative opportunities for residents of all ages, and reflect our continued commitment to supporting a vibrant and thriving Fulton County.”

County officials said this year’s funding cycle also marks the launch of the Veterans Creative Arts Pool, a dedicated funding source for organizations that provide creative arts programs for Fulton County veterans and their families.

The county said the annual funding is intended to strengthen the local arts community while expanding access to cultural programming for residents across Fulton County.

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