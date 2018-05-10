0 Friday on Channel 2: Pilot of deadly Southwest flight shares her story

ATLANTA - What began as an ordinary flight turned deadly as Southwest Flight 1380, en route to Dallas from New York City, experienced engine failure resulting in an explosion mid-air.

The shrapnel that flew off the engine broke a window, partially sucking out one woman who later died and injuring several others.

In the midst of the crisis, the pilot, Captain Tammie Jo Shults, stayed calm and, with only one engine, made a skillful emergency landing in Philadelphia.

ABC News' Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz sits down for exclusive interviews with Tammie Jo, her husband Dean Shults and co-pilot Darren Ellisor, Friday on "20/20."

Southwest Pilot Tammie Jo Shults speaks out for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz, Friday at 10 p.m.

Raddatz reports on what happened in the cockpit and cabin during those 20 decisive minutes and on Tammie Jo, whose heroic actions saved the lives of dozens.

For the special Friday night, Raddatz interviewed Michael Riordan, husband of victim Jennifer Riordan, a bank executive who lost her life aboard the flight.

“20/20” also features interviews with passengers who helped each other during the crisis including Marty Martinez, who live-streamed the situation as it unfolded; Tim McGinty, who helped Jennifer; Peggy Phillips, a retired nurse who performed CPR on Jennifer; Matt Tranchin, who texted his eight-month pregnant wife to say goodbye; Hollie Mackey, who was seated in the same row as Jennifer; and Pastor Timothy C. Bourman, who spent what he thought would be his last moments praying, and his wife Amanda.

The hour also includes interviews with Tammie Jo’s friend Robert Bruce, who operates the airfield where Tammie Jo and her husband keep a plane, and Linda Maloney, who profiled Tammie Jo in her 2011 book Military Fly Moms.

The hour looks back into Tammie Jo’s Navy training as one of the first female pilots, before women were allowed in combat.

"20/20" is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

