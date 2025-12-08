Fraud schemes on rise during holidays and increasingly creative, GA Secretary of State’s office says

ATLANTA — As holiday shopping and charitable giving reach their annual peak, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging Georgians to stay vigilant against fraud.

New caselog numbers required under the Senior Protection from Exploitation Against Retirees Act show that fraud activity remains widespread and increasingly creative during the holidays.

Data shows that reports of suspected financial fraud are on the rise.

“Scammers don’t take holidays,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We’re working overtime to protect Georgians during the holidays, and our office is laser-focused on identifying and stopping the scammers.”

Since the SPEAR Act took effect, 1,140 total cases of attempted senior exploitation have been reported by financial firms, with 81 victims in the month of November 2025.

SPEAR Act Caselog (Cumulative)

Accepted cases: 608

Closed cases: 299

Incomplete cases: 395

Rejected cases: 2

Total victims: 1,304

Total cases: 1,140

2025 activity

Month to date (November): 81 victims

Year to date (January–November): 720 victims, 629 cases

Among the most common threats this season are gift card fraud, which continue to be a favorite tool for scam artists.

In one recent case, a Georgia charity’s email system was compromised and a scammer posed as the executive director. The criminal directed a staff member to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards using the organization’s credit card twice before a vigilant cashier questioned the transaction and uncovered the fraud.

Consumers are also reporting an increase in “relative in distress” scams, in which criminals impersonate family members urgently requesting money through text or social media. Document fraud including fake IDs, doctored bank statements and unauthorized credit checks remains another avenue for exploitation.

Online shoppers should beware of non-delivery scams, where victims pay for goods that never arrive.

There’s also a new trend in card-decline scams. In these cases, shoppers receive a message that their card has been declined even though the charge has gone through. When the victim enters a second card, they are charged twice.

“Before you donate, do your research,” said Raffensperger. “Visit our website, Charity Navigator or even ask a friend for their opinion. A second set of eyes can help avoid years of stress and regret. Don’t let yourself become the next victim.”

