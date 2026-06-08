Fort Stewart goes on lockdown after soldier fires shots near base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A Georgia military base was on lockdown after officials say shots were fired nearby.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The lockdown at Fort Stewart happened at 2:20 p.m., and was lifted at 2:32 p.m. with a suspect apprehended, according to officials from the base.
The shots were fired near Fort Stewart around 2:09 p.m. but no one was injured, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Todd and Julie Chrisley sue former lawyer for $25M, claiming legal malpractice
- DeKalb County officer stabbed, suspect shot
- Sheriff accused of DUI in hospital for ‘potentially fatal’ amount of alcohol day before arrest
Officials said the situation was currently contained and more updates will be provided as information becomes available.
The suspect was not named, but a spokesperson said they were a soldier stationed at the base.
The suspect surrendered peacefully, officials said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group