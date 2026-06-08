Fort Stewart goes on lockdown after soldier fires shots near base

FORT STEWART, Ga. — A Georgia military base was on lockdown after officials say shots were fired nearby.

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The lockdown at Fort Stewart happened at 2:20 p.m., and was lifted at 2:32 p.m. with a suspect apprehended, according to officials from the base.

The shots were fired near Fort Stewart around 2:09 p.m. but no one was injured, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division said.

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Officials said the situation was currently contained and more updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The suspect was not named, but a spokesperson said they were a soldier stationed at the base.

The suspect surrendered peacefully, officials said.

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