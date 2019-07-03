This man is the 9th drowning victim at Lake Lanier this year

For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the family of a man who drowned in Lake Lanier trying to save someone's life.
Corey Brown was on a pontoon boat with friends Friday when he jumped in the water to help someone who was struggling.
Brown never resurfaced and officials launched a dayslong search for the 28-year-old. Crews with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recovered Brown's body Monday.
Officials said there have been nine deaths on Lake Lanier since January.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: The victim's fiance and mother are speaking with us about the tragedy. Why they feel he died a hero and their warning for other lake goers.
They were going to get married and start a family. Now those plans are off the table after Corey Brown drowned on Lake Lanier trying to help a struggling swimmer. At 4, what his fiancé wishes she could have told him before he jumped in the water. pic.twitter.com/PXkNHsUq1Z— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 3, 2019
