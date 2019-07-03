  • This man is the 9th drowning victim at Lake Lanier this year

    By: Lauren Pozen

    For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the family of a man who drowned in Lake Lanier trying to save someone's life.

    Corey Brown was on a pontoon boat with friends Friday when he jumped in the water to help someone who was struggling. 

    Brown never resurfaced and officials launched a dayslong search for the 28-year-old. Crews with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recovered Brown's body Monday.

    Officials said there have been nine deaths on Lake Lanier since January.

