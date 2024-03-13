Teen, 30-year-old dead after Camaro crashes into large tree, Forsyth deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning crash led to the death of a 19-year-old and a 30-year-old in Forsyth County on Tuesday, according to deputies.
At around 5 a.m., Forsyth County deputies and firefighters responded to SR 20 west of Sawnee Corners Boulevard about a two-vehicle crash.
Deputies found 19-year-old Kayla Uribe and 30-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Sigero, both of Canton, dead.
An investigation determined that a car driven by Edwing Morales-Perez of Alpharetta was traveling west when he crashed into a Camaro driven by Uribe with Rodriguez-Sigero as the passenger.
An investigation determined the two drivers were both attempting to merge when they collided with each other.
The Camaro left the roadway and impacted a large tree. Kayla Uribe and her passenger, 30-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Sigero of Canton, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Morales-Perez was not injured. Deputies determined he was impaired by drugs and taken into custody as a result.
The fault of the crash has not been determined.
Deputies are still investigating this crash.
