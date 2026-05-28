Rain slows massive Georgia 400 express lanes project, but GDOT says it’s still on track

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The largest transportation investment in Georgia’s history has been all wet the last few weeks.

The construction of 16 miles of express lanes on Georgia 400 hit the brakes during the recent torrential downpours.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen drove through the construction zone near the Forsyth and Fulton County line, where the Georgia Department of Transportation says it planned for this.

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In downtown Alpharetta, moms like Ella Grace Hoffman say they wouldn’t wish it on anybody.

“My dad had to commute every morning from Canton all the way to Atlanta,” Ella Grace said.

Her bestie, Madi Foley, knows what it’s like.

“Standstill. Terrible. I try to avoid it at all costs, for sure,” Madi said.

Georgia 400 is now getting a $4.6 billion overhaul — the construction of 16 miles of express lanes.

But things recently slowed way down. Blame it on the rain.

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“There are some things that can’t happen in a deluge, but there is some work that can still occur,” Kyle Collins said.

A GDOT spokesman says despite the torrential downpours over the last few weeks, the project remains on schedule.

Collins says bad weather is baked into its contracts, and contractors can deal with weather delays.

“They’ve seen it all, so they are able to manage those kinds of challenges,” Collins said.

Channel 2 Action News did not see much activity along the construction route Thursday. A drying-out period may be in order. But GDOT says the work will soon accelerate, and by the finish line, commuters will win.

Ella Grace Hoffman remembers all the driving her dad had to do.

“I bet when he did that, you didn’t see him much,” Petersen said.

“Exactly! The traffic was two hours up and back,” Ella Grace said.

The Georgia 400 project has an end date of 2031.

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