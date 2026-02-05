Police use technology to track stolen trailer across Georgia

CUMMING, Ga. — Police in Cumming say new technology helped them track down stolen property more than 100 miles away and led to the arrest of multiple suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cumming officers began investigating after a trailer was stolen from a local storage facility.

Using tools inside the department’s Real Time Crime Center, investigators were able to monitor vehicle traffic and identify the suspect vehicle believed to be towing the stolen trailer.

Police say that information allowed them to track the vehicle from Forsyth County all the way to Columbus, Ga.

TRENDING STORIES:

The CPD then contacted law enforcement agencies in Columbus, who helped locate the trailer and arrest the suspect.

Once at the scene, authorities executed a search warrant at a home connected to the suspect. Officers said they recovered not only the missing trailer but also more items believed to be stolen.

No details about the suspect or specific charges were released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group