Police searching for new ‘artist’ in town after graffiti spotted across Forsyth County city

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Police Department is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing multiple properties in the city,

According to police, the person is performing graffiti that has been found on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and Castleberry Road over the last month.

Photos shared on Facebook showed that several signs and structures have been painted and the department said they will not tolerate this behavior.

To the new “artist” in town, also known as Curve, the department said “They have a cell waiting for you.” With charges that include interference with government property and multiple charges of criminal trespass and damage to property.

Anyone with information or who can identity the suspect is urged to contact the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-2000.

