Metro Atlanta gang member admits to smoking weed in his car, but then deputies found a stash of meth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man laughingly admitting to smoking marijuana in his car to a Forsyth County deputy ended with him facing drug trafficking charges.

Deputies say they watched as James Anderson from Blairsville crossed the double yellow lines several times and used a blue light as his tag light, so they pulled him over.

When Anderson pulled over, he blocked the entrance to a subdivision. The deputy had to tell him several times to move the car and not block the subdivision.

As the deputy walked up to the car, he could smell marijuana. When he asked Anderson about it, he admitted to having smoked in the car earlier in the day.

The deputy searched the car and found 78.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $2,400 in cash and more.

Anderson was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and traffic offenses.

Investigators later learned that Anderson is a Ghostface Gangsters gang member with an extensive drug history.

