Medical call leads to 65-year-old Forsyth homeowner arrest for trafficking meth, fentanyl: FCSO

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man is facing several charges after deputies said he was trafficking illegal drugs.

The investigation began Friday when Forsyth County deputies were called to Flowery Branch Road concerning a medical emergency.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two people inside the home who had appeared to overdose.

Authorities administered Narcan and the two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

While at the home, Forsyth deputies said they had seen illegal drugs in plain sight. Based on the situation, officials were granted a search warrant for the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a large bag of white powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Officials also located loose methamphetamine and marijuana, a safe that contained 105 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana and a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.

In total, agents seized 290 grams of fentanyl and 117 grams of methamphetamine.

The homeowner, identified as James Hall, 65, a convicted felon, was met at the hospital upon release and arrested.

He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession or use of drug-related objects, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Hall is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.

