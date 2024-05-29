Man with suspended license accused of pointing gun at driver who cut him off along GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 51-year-old Atlanta man is facing charges in connection to a road rage incident that happened earlier this month.

It happened on May 7 on Georgia 400 northbound. The victim told deputies that a driver in a maroon Range Rover had pulled a revolver out and pointed it at him after the victim cut the vehicle off.

While the victim was on the phone with dispatch, deputies were able to locate the Range Rover and conduct a traffic stop just south of Hemingway Trail.

The driver, William Muir, 51, of Atlanta told deputies that he was forced over from the far left lane when the lanes shifted from four to three.

Muir told authorities when he merged over the victim in the vehicle behind him honked his horn for “four minutes” and followed him.

Forsyth County deputies learned that Muir had a suspended license for DUI. Muir told authorities that he had a gun, but it was a semi-automatic handgun and not a revolver.

As deputies searched Muir’s vehicle, they found two handguns in the doorway, a semi-automatic Kimber Rapide, and a .357 magnum revolver. Muir told officials that one of the handguns had a round inside of the chamber.

While searching Muri, deputies said they found nine .22 caliber rounds in his back right pocket and a large amount of cash.

Deputies also found a bottle of rum underneath the floorboard and three more guns inside the truck including a Baretta 92X 9mm, a Sig Sauer P365 9mm, and a Sig Sauer P320 10mm.

A bag of what appeared to be Psilocybin Mushrooms was also found.

Muir was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a gun, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for each gun that was located inside of his vehicle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of open container, and driving while license suspended.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

