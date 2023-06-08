Man burned after rescuing puppy from house fire, Forsyth fire officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man whose house was on fire got burned after he went back in the home to save a puppy, according to Forsyth County fire officials.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews arrived at a home on Silver Shoals Road, finding a two-story home on fire.

The two people who live in the home were woken up by a fire alarm.

They both escaped, but the man went back in to save a puppy.

Fire officials said the man sustained second-degree burns rescuing the puppy.

Since the home was down a long narrow lane and more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant fire officials ‘had to use a water shuttle operation with tankers’ to suppress the fire.

Both people and the puppy are fine, according to officials.

The man was taken to a trauma burn center in stable, non-critical condition.

Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Fire officials said the home was completely destroyed and nothing was salvageable.

Officials said they were on the scene for just under five hours fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

