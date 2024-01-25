Grand Jury indicts driver in deadly GA 400 crash where deputies found meth, whiskey in truck cab

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former semi-truck driver from Cumming has been indicted for a list of crimes deputies say he committed when he caused a multiple-vehicle crash on GA-400 in Forsyth County that killed another Cumming man and seriously injured two others.

Charles Wilkins, 63, the driver of the truck that deputies say caused a chain reaction crash that killed James Wright, 57, has been indicted on two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, four counts of serious injury by vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, driving under the influence, reckless driving, following too closely, too fast for conditions, speeding, and disregarding traffic control device.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to GA-400 and SR-369 at about 10:34 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022, to reports of a collision between a semi-truck and several vehicles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say while driving a loaded Freightliner tractor-trailer in the left northbound lane of GA-400, Wilkins approached stopped traffic at an unreasonable speed and struck the rear of a Nissan, which was then pushed forward into three other vehicles.

The Freightliner and the Nissan crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, where the tractor-trailer crashed into a Kia Sorento driven by Wright.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. All other drivers and passengers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators at the scene of the crash found three bags of methamphetamine and a pipe with meth residue inside the cab of the tractor-trailer.

TRENDING STORIES:

They also found an unsealed bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey.

Wilkins has been declared a habitual offender and has had his driver’s license revoked.

According to court records, a court date for Wilkins has not yet been set.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Student lunch debt wiped out at Decatur schools after community, company donations

©2023 Cox Media Group