Semi-truck driver charged after deadly multi-car crash on GA-400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — After an investigation into a multiple-car crash on GA-400, deputies in Forsyth County have charged a semi-truck driver with homicide by vehicle.

The crash happened on Friday, Sept. 16 around 8:30 p.m. near GA400 and State Road 369.

Deputies said a Nissan Rogue, Jeep Cherokee, Honda Civic, and Cadillac CTS were in the left northbound lane of GA-400 yielding or stopping for traffic.

In the right southbound lane of GA-400 was a Kia Sorento that was going through the intersection after getting a green light.

At the same time, a loaded Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming, was traveling in the left northbound lane of GA-400, when officials said the tractor-trailer failed to stop and hit the rear of the Nissan causing a chain reaction.

The Nissan and the tractor-trailer crossed over into the median and the tractor-trailer hit the Kia’s driver’s side front door.

The driver of the Kia, 65-year-old James Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wilkins and all other drivers and passengers were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Wilkins was taken into custody and transported to the Forsyth County Jail. He’s charged with homicide by vehicle 1st degree, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close.

On Sept. 19, officers told Channel 2 Action News, Wilkins was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, and open container of alcohol.

He is being held on no bond.

The crash remains under investigation and deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming.

