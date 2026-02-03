Forsyth teen hospitalized after hit-and-run outside church parking lot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while leaving a church youth service last month.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church on Strickland Road.

Deputies said the teen had just left a Wednesday evening youth service when she was hit by a black SUV.

According to deputies, the driver did not stop. Instead, the vehicle left the parking lot and headed toward Atlanta Highway on Strickland Road. The people inside the SUV have not been identified.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she remains hospitalized and is recovering from her injuries.

The FCSO Traffic Specialist Unit is actively investigating the hit-and-run and working to track down the driver.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen a black SUV in the area around that time to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-781-2222, ext. 8535, or via email at tlhodges@forsythco.com.

