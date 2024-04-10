Forsyth County podcaster nominated for big award, but former FLOTUS is the competition

CUMMING, Ga. — A Forsyth County podcaster who went online during the pandemic is now in line for the Oscars of the podcasting world.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Cumming where he was nominated in the “Advice and How-To” category. But, he has some famous competition.

“Hi everybody! Welcome to an exciting episode of ‘Second Act Stories,’” Scott Merritt told his listeners.

He’s a big believer in starting over.

“When the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs, it seemed like the right time,” Merritt told Petersen.

That’s when the Forsyth County P.R. professional launched a podcast with a purpose.

He and his friend Andy Levine are the voices behind “Second Act Stories,” which tells inspiring stories about folks who left one career and embarked on another.

It includes a Florida real estate agent who became a professional python hunter, and Michael Strahan, a former star in the NFL and now a star on “Good Morning America.”

Fifty episodes and 250,000 clicks later, “Second Act Stories” has been nominated for a Webby Award.

“We were blown away. We’re up against the former first lady,” Merritt said.

None other than former first lady Michelle Obama.

“It is David vs. Goliath. We know the way that story ended. Hopefully, it ends the same this time,” Levine said.

“Wish us luck. We’re gonna need it,” Merritt told listeners Wednesday.

But he says what’s most important is that people learn it’s never too late for that second act.

“You need fulfillment in life. So much is driven by purpose. If you can be inspired to chase that purpose that means everything to us,” Merritt said.

Webby voting is open to the public. Click here to learn more.

