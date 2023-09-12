Forsyth County homeowners upset about losing their land to the county for road widening project

Jerri Hanners says it may be a plot of land to some but to her, it’s 46 years of memories that came down Saturday morning when contractors started demolishing a section of her property.

“The trees that they cut down, they were trees that my children put their boyfriends’ names and their names on and climbed,” Hanners said.

Bobby and Jerri Hanners told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they knew Forsyth County board members approved to condemn sections of their property and dozens of others along Old Atlanta Road to make way for a multi-lane divided highway.

“There’s property all up and down this road that’s been condemned,” Bobby said.

However, the Hanners say they were blindsided regarding when the demolition would take place.

The Hanners say they’re also awaiting a more than $25,000 payout from the county for this land.

“If they would just honestly send somebody out here and then tell us where do we go to then get the amount of money they say they’re going to give us, no one has told us where we get it,” Jerri said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with the law office representing Forsyth County in this matter.

They confirmed these types of land deals, otherwise known as eminent domain, aren’t uncommon.

A Forsyth County spokesperson says the funds have been placed in a specific court account and homeowners will have to file a motion with the courts to get those funds.

The county says the settlement amount is based on the appraisal of that land.

The county says representatives with the attorney’s office have been in contact with the property owners throughout the process.

