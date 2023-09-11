Family supposed to celebrate 2-year-old’s birthday this weekend. Instead, they are planning funeral

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members who should be planning for a 2-year-old birthday this weekend are instead planning his funeral.

Royal Clark, 23 months old, died last week after he found his father’s gun and shot himself to death. He would have turned two years old this Sunday.

His father, Conrad Clark, 30, was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The child’s mother, Brittany Brown, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the shooting was an accident and Clark, who is her fiance, had been cooking dinner at the time their son found the weapon.

The family is now raising money for his funeral.

“A life gone too soon but I know he is with me forever,” Brown wrote on GoFundMe. “The specifics are tragic and can’t bring him back, I am asking for your kindness in assisting me with laying him to rest properly.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised just over $7,000 of the $20,000 goal. You can donate HERE.

