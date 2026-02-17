Forsyth commission approves nearly $48,000 for parking gate at Mary Alice Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved nearly $48,000 to install a new pass gate system at Mary Alice Park.

The vote came on Feb. 10, with commissioners approving the gate system at the request of Kirk Franz, Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

As a result, the county will install a ticketing system, similar to parking deck security gates, to more broadly enforce parking fees at Mary Alice Park.

Franz told the commission while presenting the item that currently, it’s difficult to enforce the fees and the county is losing about 25 to 50% of the payments for parking at the site each year.

The Parks director told commissioners that once in place, the new gate system will have a special access program for residents with annual attendance passes, giving them a special entrance along with law enforcement and county staff.

Franz said the gate system will provide tickets to drivers entering the park to be paid before leaving, and will include a ticketing system that will work with an app and QR code function to facilitate exits at Mary Alice Park.

The system, as described, is similar to how Parkmobile locations are used across the metro Atlanta area, including in the city of Atlanta.

“This gate system will, kind of essentially be like a parking deck experience where you enter and then you have to pay before you leave,” Franz told the county commission.

Franz also said he was confident the county would be able to recoup the cost of the gate system during the summer, once it is in place to ensure all fees are paid.

