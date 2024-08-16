Former nursing home worker accused of stealing thousands from residents

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former caregiver at a nursing home facility in Forsyth County has been indicted for alleged financial crimes against elderly residents.

Marilyn Fulks is accused of stealing pre-loaded payment cards sent to Chestnut Ridge in Cumming by the Georgia Department of Human Services.

The cards contained $350 and were intended to be used by elderly residents for essential needs.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that Fulks used the money for her own expenses.

Salina Williams, whose mother-in-law lives at Chestnut Ridge, told Regan that she is stunned by the arrest of the former employee.

“It’s alarming. It’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate you hear these things in a lot of these types of facilities. It’s scary,” Williams said.

Police said Fulks was indicted on 106 felony counts of elder abuse, ID theft, and financial transaction card theft.

They say there are 35 victims and the fraud amounted to $15,000.

Fulks has bonded out of jail.

The nursing home said they would not comment on the former employee, only saying she no longer works at the facility.

