Firefighters find body after putting out car fire in Forsyth County neighborhood

ATLANTA — Firefighters made a gruesome discovery on Saturday morning after they put out a car fire.

The Forsyth County Fire Department said they were called out to Briar Ridge Way after neighbors spotted the car on fire around 1:30 a.m.

After firefighters put the flames out, they found a body inside the car.

At this point, the body was so burned, the fire department said they could not determine the sex or age of the victim inside.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they determined that the death was ruled a suicide.

