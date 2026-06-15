Drunken man bites game warden while trying to swim away from arrest, officers say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Game Wardens had their hands full with a drunken boater on Lake Lanier this weekend when the boater ended up biting one of them as they tried to help him out of the water.

The incident happened on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. near Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County.

Game Wardens said they found a Jet Ski idling in a circle in the water.

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The wardens got over to the personal watercraft and found the kill switch and then noticed that the boater who was driving it was in the water.

As the warden worked to get the man onto their boat, they noticed a heavy smell of alcohol on his breath. Then the man tried to swim away on several occasions.

During one of the attempts to get the man on the boat, he bit one of the officers on his forearm.

Eventually, the boater was taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

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