Distillery in metro Atlanta declares bankruptcy, tells customers it isn’t closing

CUMMING, Ga. — The company behind Legends Distillery in Cumming, Spirits of the USA LLC, declared bankruptcy, but says it has no plans to close.

The Chapter 11 court filings were submitted into federal systems on May 15.

Despite owing thousands in back taxes and excise taxes to both state and federal agencies, plus more than $1.5 million to creditors, the company said it’s not the end.

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Responding to online notices from Google that the company had closed its doors permanently, Legends Distillery said “contrary to Google, we are not permanently closed and do not plan on it.”

When some of the community commented on the closure notice, Legends representatives replied, saying “Big brother getting a little carried away. Not to worry, we’ve weathered far scarier!”

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According to court filings, Spirits of the USA owes the Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s Office more than $31,000, with more than $23,800 in back taxes.

The filing shows that the company owes another $23,000 to the federal government for excise taxes, which are charged for sale of items traditionally and have been called “sin taxes,” according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

As for the other creditors, the Legends Distillery filing says it owes money for unpaid rent to one company, as well as unpaid credit card transactions to multiple parties and payments on a million dollar loan.

Representatives for the company must submit a bankruptcy plan to the court by Aug. 13, records show.

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