Body found by teen Walmart worker in metro Atlanta identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified the dead person found in a Walmart parking lot last Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News reported when a teenage employee at the Walmart on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming found a dead person in a van.

Deputies came to the store when the store manager called, saying there was a noticeable “nasty odor” coming from the vehicle.

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On the scene, first responders and the coroner’s office began an investigation and ran the van’s license plate through their system, finding it belonged to someone named Lindy Baggett.

The sheriff’s office has no confirmed that the person found dead in the van was Baggett.

Deputies said they believed the body had been in the van for several days before being found.

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