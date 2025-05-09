2 charged with giving man fentanyl that he overdosed on, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing manslaughter charges after investigators say a man they gave drugs to overdosed and died.

Forsyth County deputies say Dean Kratochwill, 33, was found in his truck with no pulse and was taken to Northside Hospital Forsyth where he was pronounced dead.

They say that when he died, he had toxic levels of fentanyl in his system.

Investigators say Hayley Rider organized the drug deal with her dealer, Terrance Hampton.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents pulled over both Rider and Hampton and found drugs, including the same type of fentanyl found in Kratochwill’s truck.

Both were arrested and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Rider is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on a $4,550 bond.

Hampton is being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.

