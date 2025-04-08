Former Woodward Academy standout Will Richard wins national championship with Florida

SAN ANTONIO — The Florida Gators came back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Monday night. A metro Atlanta native played a key role in the Gators’ victory.

Will Richard finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds and crucial defensive plays down the stretch for Florida, including forcing a Houston turnover in the final minute.

Richard grew up in Fairburn and attended Woodward Academy in College Park. During his junior season, the team won 2020 Georgia 4A state championship his junior year. As a senior, Richard earned GHSA first-team All-State honors.

The guard played his first freshman season at Belmont University in Nashville before he transferred to Florida to play for head coach Todd Golden.

God the Greatest !! This for y’all Gator Nation🏆🧡💙 — Will Richard (@willrxch) April 8, 2025

