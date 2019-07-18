ATLANTA - Former Georgia Bulldogs star receiver Mecole Hrdman Jr. will make his NFL debut this season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Along with a career as a professional football player comes an NFL contract. And with that contract, some decent money.
So how did the 2019 second-round pick spend his new income?
He bought his mother a house!
Hardman Jr. posted a lengthy video on his Twitter account Thursday. In the video, he surprised his mother with a new home.
I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019
“It’s going to be a great day,” Hardman Jr. said in the video.
It looks like a couple dozen people attended the revealing. And, as you can imagine, there were a lot of tears and plenty of hugs.
“I am so blessed. It makes you feel good as a mother knowing your kid would go to this depth to let you know you did good,” Hardman Jr.’s mother said in the video.
Hardman and the Chiefs open the 2019 NFL regular season on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
