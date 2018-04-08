  • Former UGA golfer Patrick Reed wins his first major career victory at The Masters

    By: Diana Bosch

    Updated:

    With a par putt in the 18th hole, former UGA and Augusta State golfer Patrick Reeds won the Masters on Sunday.

    Reed is the 9th first-time major winner in the last 10 majors.

    We'll have highlights on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former UGA golfer Patrick Reed wins his first major career victory at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Town hall on gun violence coincides with others across country

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large foam dinosaur statues will soon be seen in Gwinnett County parks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Children attend event to inspire unity, kindness, charity in communities…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple stuck in the middle of international adoption battle