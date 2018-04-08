Former UGA golfer Patrick Reed wins his first major career victory at The Masters

With a par putt in the 18th hole, former UGA and Augusta State golfer Patrick Reeds won the Masters on Sunday.
Reed is the 9th first-time major winner in the last 10 majors.
We'll have highlights on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Congratulations to Patrick Reed.. your champion of the 82nd @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/YFZFZ9KMIE— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}